"His ambition rivals Vince's" Paul Heyman on the amount of work current WWE Superstar puts in 

Paul Heyman has been one of the most talked about WWE personalities in the past three years. Part of it is because of his alliance with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. On the latest Out Of Character podcast, the Special Counsel delved into how proud he was of The Tribal Chief.

Since Paul Heyman sided with Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief has beaten the likes of Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, AJ Styles, and many more that came into his path. Both Heyman and Reigns are on the verge of accomplishing a 1000-day Championship reign if they are able to overcome Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

On Ryan Satin's podcast, Paul Heyman spoke candidly about his alliance with Roman Reigns and how proud he is of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Heyman also stated that Reigns has been motivated by himself and his ambition rivals that of Vince (McMahon).

"Inspired and motivated by himself every single day. His ambition rivals Vince's. He wants it and he wants greatness at a level no one has ever achieved and all false humility aside, that's where my mindset has been. He matches it and indeed surpasses it. I have to constantly catch up to him and I love that."

Speaking about how hard Roman Reigns works for every scene that is shown on WWE TV, Paul Heyman said,

"He wants every micro moment of every frame of every scene that we do be Academy, Emmy, Grammy award-worthy and strives for that. He microanalyses every frame we are in so that the next frame we are in is even better."

Paul Heyman on what he wished he could do

On the same podcast, Ryan Satin also asked Paul Heyman what he wished he could do. The Wiseman paused for a bit and listed out a bunch of things such as playing the piano, juggling, and tap dancing. To make things even more interesting, he told Ryan Satin that if he was ever stooped for DUI, he would never pass the test as he could not walk straight because of his hips and flat feet.

"If I ever get pulled over for a DUI, I'm going to jail. Forget walking heel to toe. Everyone makes fun of the swagger and originally the swagger was John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever and also to give the impression that this guy has really big ba**s the way that he walks. I walk that way anyway because I can barely walk a straight line."

