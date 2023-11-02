During a recent interview, former WWE head writer Vince Russo opened up about the difficulties he had working with Shawn Michaels in the lead up to WrestleMania 14.

Shawn Michaels, who was among WWE's biggest stars during the New Generation Era, is currently one of the officials in charge of NXT. A 4-time world champion, Michaels certainly did have some backstage issues in the 90s, and was described as difficult to work with by other wrestlers.

In a video recently posted by The Hannibal TV, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke of his experience working with Shawn Michaels in the lead-up to WrestleMania 14. Russo said that Michaels' attitude was so bad by this time, they were planning to send him home for a few months after Mania so that he could clear his head. Russo even said that Michaels and Vince McMahon were not on talking terms at this time.

The problems that Shawn [Michaels] gave us, leading up to WrestleMania. It was evident that, hurt or not, he was going to go home after WrestleMania, and either get his head on straight or... His attitude at that point was so bad that there were no plans for him after that. He needs to go home, he needs to kind of calm down, he needs to rethink things, he needs a rest, he needs a break, and then we'll see where we are in a couple of months.

His attitude was horrible. I've mentioned before, him and Vince weren't even on speaking terms. The guy needed to go home for at least three months.

Who did WWE legend Shawn Michaels wrestle at WrestleMania 14?

The main-event of WrestleMania 14 saw Shawn Michaels defend the WWE Championship against Stone Cold Steve Austin. The guest enforcer for the match was boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The match is still considered one of the best WrestleMania main-events. The finish saw referee Mike Chioda go down after a bump. Austin ended up blocking the Sweet Chin Music before hitting the Stunner. With the ref down, Mike Tyson got into the ring to make the count. Michaels wasn't happy after the match, and confronted Tyson, only to be knocked out with a right hand.

