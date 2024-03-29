"His blood. My hands" - The Rock sends a message to Cody Rhodes after attacking him on WWE RAW

In the aftermath of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Rock took to social media to warn Cody Rhodes.

This past Monday, RAW was hosted in Chicago, where The Rock made an unannounced appearance. During the opening segment of the night, he confronted Rhodes before leaving him in a bloody mess to close out the show.

On Instagram, The Final Boss sent out another warning message aimed at The American Nightmare, as he posted a clip of the brutal beatdown.

"Man of my word. His blood. My hands. - Final Boss #chapter1" wrote The Rock

Check out The Rock's Instagram post here.

The Rock sent a series of warnings to Cody Rhodes on social media

Following his controversial actions on Monday Night RAW, The Rock warned Cody Rhodes with a series of warnings on social media.

Taking to Instagram, The Final Boss reminded The American Nightmare of the brutal attack. In one of his recent messages, the 51-year-old hinted that things could've been different between him and Rhodes. The Rock wrote:

"It didn’t have to be this way. But now it’s the only way. - Final Boss @WWE @TKOGrp"

Cody Rhodes started 2024 by winning his second consecutive Royal Rumble match. He immediately hinted at a rematch against Roman Reigns before The Rock's involvement in the storyline.

At the WrestleMania 40 press event, The Rock and Reigns were confronted by Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Great One's heel turn was cemented after he slapped The American Nightmare and aligned with The Bloodline.

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, The Rock and Reigns will team up against the team of Rhodes and Rollins. This will be the former WWE Champion's first match since 2016, when he defeated Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

A victory for The Bloodline on Night One would lead to Rhodes challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship under "The Bloodline Rules" on Night Two.

