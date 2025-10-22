"His body is poisoning himself" - Real reason former WWE star left the company revealed by family member (Exclusive)

Professional wrestling is a dangerous sport that has seen many former WWE wrestlers head towards retirement due to one injury or the other. Wrestlers like Edge, Bryan Danielson, and Paige are fortunate enough to return from career-ending injuries, but not everyone has the same story.
Former WWE star Harley Race is also among the wrestlers who had to retire after suffering injuries. Before retiring from the business entirely, Race would be forced to leave WWE after suffering a major injury in a clash against Hulk Hogan, as revealed by his son, Justin Race.
He was speaking on the latest episode of UnSKrpited on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he revealed the gruesome injury that led to his father's WWE exit. He revealed that Harley Race blew his intestines during a match with Hulk Hogan after landing directly on a table while trying to perform a diving headbutt on the Hulkster.
"He laid Hogan out on a table, and he was gonna do a flying headbutt off the apron of the ring. Hogan moved, and this was back in the day, when they didn't have the tables like they do now, they break away. This was a real table with a real metal band around the bottom, whatever, and dad went through the table, but the metal band, it strapped back and hit him on the guts. Moral of the story is, he ended up having several surgeries on his abdomen, several feet of his large intestines removed, basically blew his large intestines out," Race said.
He continued,
"He finished the match and wrestled for a couple more weeks until WrestleMania 4, and I came home, and he was in my apartment, he was lying on the floor in a fetal position. The doctor said you're lucky you got him here, cause his body is poisoning himself. All the holes in his large intestines are just poison leaking out in his body," Race added.
Following this incident, Race would remain on the shelf for several months before leaving the company shortly after making his return. He would eventually retire from in-ring wrestling in 1990, after suffering a shoulder injury while working a house show in WCW.
