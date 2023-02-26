"His injury actually is going to work for him" - 73-year-old veteran explains how Cody Rhodes' injury benefited his WWE career (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes returned from his long-term injury at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event to win the 30-Man Rumble match.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has now explained how The American Nightmare's injury benefited his WWE career.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, the 73-year-old mentioned that Rhodes' injury prevented him from getting lost in the shuffle.

"It's almost like Cody coming back when he came back and then getting hurt when he got hurt, that was when Vince was still in WWE and then Vince stepped aside, off creative and of course, he comes back. But now Cody comes back, he's well, well enough to go I guess and what a time he picks. I mean, he didn't pick it, I think it was just the right time, he's lucky and I think his injury actually is going to work for him because it kept him out and it kept him from kind of hurting his brand before he was trying to display it," said Mantell.

Mantell continued:

"Remember, my biggest concern about Cody coming back was, give him two or three weeks or four or five weeks and he'll be just another guy. By him getting hurt and coming back and putting the emphasis on him, it's great for Cody," added Mantell. [31:20 – 32:30]

Alundra Blayze thinks WWE needs to push Sami Zayn over Cody Rhodes

Sami Zayn was recently unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

With Cody Rhodes next in line to challenge for the title, a large portion of fans believe Zayn should've had his moment. Wrestling legend Alundra Blayze also seems to think the same way, as she took to Twitter to write:

"I don’t know about you guys but I think @SamiZayn is the next big thing! If they stifle him from growing, I think it’ll be a big mistake. I know they’re trying to protect Cody Rhodes but they need to let it go organically. there’s no coming back."

Cody Rhodes is yet to cross paths with Roman Reigns on WWE television since winning the Royal Rumble.

