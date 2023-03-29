"His legacy is in jeopardy" - Current WWE star shoots on John Cena's mindset before WrestleMania 39

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory recently spoke about his upcoming WrestleMania encounter against John Cena.

Theory has come a long way since his initial main roster debut in 2020. After an unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in, the 25-year-old star chose the path of redemption that led him to the United States Championship. He defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match at Survivor Series 2022 to secure the gold and has held it ever since.

The rookie is poised for possibly the biggest match of his career as he will defend his championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. In a recent interview with Sony Sports' Super Dhamaal, Austin Theory claimed that Cena was insecure. He noted that the 16-time world champion was afraid that his legacy would be dwarfed by Theory's achievements.

"He had so much to get off his chest. I could see it in his eyes out there. I said it on After the Bell. I see it in him. He's afraid, he's jealous, and he knows that his legacy is in jeopardy of getting passed by Austin Theory. It certainly will be because I'm the inevitable." [1:10 - 1:31]

You can watch the full video here:

Austin Theory cut a promo on John Cena this past Monday

On this week's RAW, Theory cut an emotionally charged promo in an empty arena. The current champion mentioned that he was in a vacant venue just to prove he was not wrestling for the WWE Universe.

The United States Champion detailed that he did not want to be known as a role model or the next John Cena. Theory added that he was highly driven and was in the business just to make a name for himself.

Do you think Theory will retain his gold against Cena? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

