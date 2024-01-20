"His nervousness was his weakness" – Jake Roberts on WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Jake Roberts was one of WWE's top stars in the 1980s and early 1990s. In an exclusive interview, the Hall of Famer discussed the strengths and weaknesses of one of his greatest opponents, Macho Man Randy Savage.

The two men feuded on WWE television in 1991 and 1992. On the November 23, 1991, episode of Superstars of Wrestling, Roberts' pet snake even bit Savage's arm during a memorable in-ring segment.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Roberts recalled how his former rival lacked faith in his own ability:

"Well, his nervousness was his weakness. He was unsure. I don't know, man. He just wasn't sure of himself. He did not have that confidence." [7:11 – 7:41]

Regarding Savage's strengths, one quality immediately came to Roberts' mind:

"His strengths was gonna be just his electric personality." [7:42 – 7:47]

In the video above, Roberts also explained how he dealt with Savage's high-energy approach to matches.

Jake Roberts' feedback from Randy Savage's father

Angelo Poffo, Randy Savage's father, once spoke to Jake Roberts about a Saturday Night's Main Event match he had against his son.

According to Roberts, Savage's father was impressed with the quality of the bout and viewed it as the best of Macho Man's career:

"I'll never forget that night, man. I remember meeting Angelo Poffo, his father, a few months later, and Poffo came to me and told me that was the best match Randy had ever had." [6:48 – 7:01]

Savage defeated Roberts at a Saturday Night's Main Event show on February 8, 1992. They also fought on Saturday Night's Main Event on November 29, 1986, with the match ending in a double disqualification.

