WWE legend only enjoyed wrestling Randy Savage on one condition (Exclusive)

Macho Man Randy Savage is widely viewed as one of the most entertaining wrestlers in WWE history. In an exclusive interview, Jake Roberts recalled his experiences of working with the eccentric performer.

The WWE legends competed in the same match more than 90 times between 1986 and 1994. While Roberts was known for his technical style and methodical in-ring approach, Savage was one of the most energetic and fast-paced wrestlers of his generation.

Roberts told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he liked wrestling Savage, but only once he slowed down his high-energy tempo:

"Well, you knew it was gonna be electric. That's for sure with Macho out there. And you knew he was gonna be going a hundred miles an hour, too, so the first thing I had to do was weight him down a little bit, so I would lean on him, put my weight on him, make him pick me up, make him drag me. Anything to blow him up. Once I blew him up, he was great to wrestle with." [2:07 – 2:38]

Watch the video above to hear Jake Roberts explain why he and Randy Savage once received a stern warning from a television network executive. He also spoke about his former opponent's confidence issues.

Why Jake Roberts sometimes avoided Randy Savage backstage

In December 1991, Randy Savage defeated Jake Roberts at This Tuesday In Texas. He also recorded a win over his fellow Hall of Famer on Saturday Night's Main Event in February 1992.

Roberts added that the first few minutes of his matches with Savage were always difficult:

"He had no energy left, and then I could wrestle him and move him around, do what I wanted to do, but that first seven minutes was gonna be rough!" [2:44 – 2:54]

Savage famously wanted to plan his matches with opponents before they went out to the ring. Roberts disliked his rival's approach, so he purposely ignored him all day whenever they faced each other:

"No, I avoided him, just to mess with him (…) It was rough a few times trying to get him to settle down, you know." [3:13 – 3:36]

Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. The following year, Savage's contributions to the wrestling industry were recognized when he received a posthumous WWE Hall of Fame induction.

