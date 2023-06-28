"His work is just incredible" – Finn Balor receives high praise from WWE legend (Exclusive)

Finn Balor has been one of WWE's most prominent superstars since joining The Judgment Day in 2022. In an exclusive interview, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter gave his thoughts on how good the Irishman really is.

Balor is widely viewed as one of the most talented wrestlers in WWE. Over the last year, he has featured heavily on RAW alongside Judgment Day stablemates Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter only had good things to say about Balor's in-ring performances:

"One of the best talents I've seen in a long, long time in this business, and he can talk on the mic. He's got a good repertoire. His work is just incredible, what he can do in the ring." [4:57 – 5:11]

Sgt. Slaughter recalls Finn Balor's WWE success

Between July 2015 and April 2016, Finn Balor held the NXT Championship for a then-record 292 days. In August 2016, he also captured the Universal Championship after defeating Seth Rollins for the title at SummerSlam.

Sgt. Slaughter worked as a WWE producer during Balor's early days with the company. He is glad to see the 41-year-old in the main-event scene again after he suffered a serious shoulder injury during his 2016 match with Rollins:

"When I was there producing and doing things, he was the first champion that had both titles," Slaughter said. "He won them and that same night he got hurt (…) He's got the goods. He was gone for a while and came back. He looks pretty strong." [5:19 – 5:48]

Balor's next high-profile match will take place on Saturday at Money in the Bank in London, England. Almost seven years on from their memorable SummerSlam 2016 bout, he is set to challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

