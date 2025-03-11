Historic CM Punk stat revealed following RAW loss

CM Punk and Seth Rollins stepped inside a steel cage to settle a score on WWE RAW at The Garden this past Monday. The Visionary won after Roman Reigns interfered and pulled the former out of the cage.

Despite the loss, The Best in the World made history with an intriguing stat. Since his in-ring return from injury in the summer of 2024, CM Punk has competed in six stipulation bouts.

This includes a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin against Drew McIntyre, the Hell in a Cell Match at Bad Blood, also against McIntyre, the WarGames encounter at Survivor Series, the 2025 Royal Rumble, the 2025 Elimination Chamber, and the Steel Cage Match on RAW.

Punk has been riding high on a wave of momentum ever since he signed with WWE in late 2023, a decade after walking out of the business. WrestleMania 41 marks his first in-ring contest since WrestleMania 29, where he wrestled The Undertaker.

CM Punk has a problem with Roman Reigns following WWE RAW

In the closing moments of RAW this week, Roman Reigns attacked Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Reigns going after Punk was not expected, but it made sense as everybody watching knew what would happen because Paul Heyman was seen helping the Best in the World back up on his feet. The Tribal Chief was visibly upset, wasting little time before attacking Punk.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts wonders if CM Punk will stick it to Roman Reigns by asking The Wiseman to drop the former Unisputed WWE Champion and side with him instead. Roberts noted it could happen as a one-night-only thing at WrestleMania 41, but it would still mean something.

Meanwhile, the analyst pointed to last week's promo Punk cut, speculating that the former AEW star wants to distance himself from John Cena and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. According to Sam Roberts, Cena and The Rock are too mainstream, while Punk represents wrestlers such as Terry Funk in the business.

