Historic WWE champions make shocking appearance on NXT

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 26, 2025 00:57 GMT
NXT ring
These former champions are popular in WWE (Pic source: WWE.com)

Former WWE champions made an appearance on NXT tonight. They helped motivate a young tag team.

Motor City Machine Guns was one of the greatest tag teams before they made their WWE debut last year. They proved that to the WWE Universe when they made history by winning the Tag Team Titles in their third match in the Stamford-based promotion. However, their title reign only lasted 42 days after DIY picked up a controversial win over them.

Since then, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have been trying to regain the titles. They got their rematch at the Royal Rumble 2025 but came up short. However, MCMG has made it clear that they have not given up on winning the tag titles. Amid their title aspiration, they were present to encourage a young tag team with similar goals in mind.

also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on NXT, the Motor City Machine Guns were present backstage, motivating the young team of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger ahead of their clash against Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

It will be interesting to see if Motor City Machine Guns' encouragement will be enough for Hank Walker and Tank Ledger to defeat Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

Edited by Angana Roy
