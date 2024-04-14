Historic WWE tag team reuniting after 9 months to retaliate following unexpected betrayal must happen, says Thunder Rosa

AEW star Thunder Rosa believes The Usos must reunite following The Bloodline's attack on Jimmy Uso last Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Jey and Jimmy Uso debuted as a tag team in 2010. Over the next 13 years, they cemented their legacy as one of the best teams in WWE history, winning the Tag Team Titles eight times. However, the twin brothers split in August 2023 after Jimmy betrayed Jey during the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Nevertheless, Thunder Rosa claimed on the Busted Open podcast that Jey must now reunite with his twin brother after Solo Sikoa and the newest member of The Bloodline, Tama Tonga, brutally attacked him last Friday on SmackDown.

"Tthey cannot be in singles matches. They cannot be, like, fighting each other anymore. They need to be together. United they're way better. Let's be honest, united they're the sh*t. The Usos, you know, are the sh*t together. That's why I'm like, okay so, Jimmy is gonna have to eat his words and say, 'Hey brother, you know, I'm in trouble. Are you gonna help me?' And like [imitating Jey accepting]. I don't know. It's just gonna be like, there's so much that we can speculate," she said. [From 04:56 to 05:25]

Jimmy and Jey Uso battled at WWE WrestleMania XL

Several brothers previously squared off against each other in the Stamford-based company, including Bret & Owen Hart and The Hardy Boyz. Jimmy and Jey Uso recently joined that list when they clashed at WrestleMania XL.

The twin brothers went head-to-head on Night One of this year's Show of Shows. Although they promised a fierce battle ahead of the event, the quality of their match disappointed many fans and experts. Some even claimed it was one of the worst WrestleMania matches ever.

While The Bloodline attacked Jimmy on the first SmackDown episode after WrestleMania, Jey won a Fatal Four-Way match on RAW to become the number-one contender for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship. As the WWE Draft approaches, it would be interesting to see if Jimmy joins his twin brother on RAW or if Jey reunites with his brother on SmackDown.

