History-making double championship match announced for upcoming event after WWE Evolution 

TNA Wrestling has announced a major double championship match that will take place at Slammiversary after WWE Evolution. One woman will hold titles from both promotions at the same time.

History was made at NXT Battleground when Trick Williams shockingly defeated Joe Hendry to win the TNA World Championship. He became the first active WWE Superstar to win a title from that promotion. He has already successfully defended it a few times, and he will defend it again in a Triple Threat match against Mike Santana and Joe Hendry at Slammiversary.

On the latest episode of TNA iMPACT!, Santino Marella and his daughter Arianna Grace announced that for the first time ever, the TNA Knockouts World Champion will face the WWE NXT Women’s Champion in a Title vs. Title match at Slammiversary. This means Masha Slamovich will face either Jordynne Grace or Jacy Jayne following the title bout at Evolution.

Brie Bella not expected to be at WWE Evolution

Nikki Bella, who recently returned to WWE, has been advertised for the all-women premium live event. However, her sister has not, and she is expected to miss the show. WrestleVotes reported that Liv Morgan's injury has hurt several plans.

"The Evolution card and the aspect of the show and everything that goes into it really did flip when Liv Morgan got her shoulder [injury]. I'm sure that there were surprises that were built in that weren't connected to Liv but then there's the Bella Twins stuff, it's real. That was going to be a tag team title match most likely and now, it looks like Brie Bella won't even be on the show. It's unfortunate but a lot of the things they had planned, including what may or may not have been surprises, are still up in the air," said WrestleVotes.

The Bella Twins vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Titles was something many fans wanted to see, but it's not happening.

