History-making match announced for go-home episode of WWE SmackDown

A huge match is set to take place for the first time on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from Ohio and is the go-home show for WWE Backlash 2025 tomorrow night.

Aleister Black made his return to WWE on the April 25 edition of SmackDown and leveled The Miz with a Black Mass to the face. He defeated The A-Lister in a singles match last week on SmackDown and is scheduled to battle a popular star for the first time tonight on the blue brand.

Black will go head-to-head with The Miz's ally Carmelo Hayes tonight in a first-time-ever encounter between the two stars. The promotion hyped the match ahead of the show, as seen in the post below:

"After their intense interaction last week, @Aleister_Blxck and @Carmelo_WWE will go one-on-one TONIGHT on #SmackDown!"

Carmelo Hayes was not booked for a match at this year's WrestleMania. However, the former NXT Champion did win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last month on SmackDown.

Bill Apter suggests Aleister Black could join absent WWE faction

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Aleister Black could be a good fit for The Wyatt Sicks.

The faction disappeared from television after Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match in December 2024. Speaking on an episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, Apter noted that he did not find The Wyatt Sicks to be compelling. However, he suggested that Black could make the group interesting if he were to become a member:

"I think that The Wyatt Sicks has fizzled out. I don't think this Wyatt Sicks works at all. I don't think it's working. I don't see any compelling situation in it, maybe if they put [Aleister] Black in there. I don't know, but I just cannot see it working at all. I think they need to repackage Alexa Bliss and bring her back without anything to do with The Wyatt Sicks. It doesn't work." [10:04-10:40]

You can check out the video below for Apter's comments:

It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the final episode of SmackDown before Backlash later tonight.

