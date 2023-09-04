"History could be revisited" - EC3 wants major duo to reunite in WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 recently mentioned that he would love to see Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa not only reuniting, but reintroduced, on WWE's main roster.

DIY was arguably the most popular tag team in NXT history. Ciampa and Gargano always weaved magic together in the ring whenever they teamed up. However, just as good as their pairing was, they were even better when pitted against each other, as they surpassed all expectations, to have a series of legendary matches.

Though WWE has been teasing a DIY reunion in recent weeks, it'll be interesting to see when it comes to fruition. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained that since both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have only infrequently appeared on TV, they could be reintroduced to fans.

He feels WWE could endear them to fans as a tag team, before having them split and engage in a heated feud, like the one they had in NXT back in the day.

"Why not reunite but reintroduce them (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)? They both have been off TV for a while. Nobody was chomping off the bit, like with the mainstream audience. They could have brought them together and created something brand new and unique based on the fact that they have great chemistry with each other. History could be revisited, maybe later down the line when the fans get to know them and their new personas. That would be a good idea," said EC3. [6:24 - 6:56]

Tommaso Ciampa on his desire to team up with Johnny Gargano again in WWE

A few weeks ago, on an episode of WWE's The Bump, Ciampa disclosed that he was more than looking forward to reuniting with Johnny Gargano on RAW.

He stated that they both had a deep understanding of tag team wrestling, and that they could do wonders if they had another run as a duo. Tommaso Ciampa also added that, more than anything else, he was keen on staying healthy and fit.

"Johnny and I have a real passion for tag team wrestling and the psychology of it and making it mean something. It could be a special run, so I definitely am open to it. To be honest, I just want so badly to stay healthy and get the opportunity to just tell great stories and have great programs," said Tommaso Ciampa.

It's safe to say that considering the kind of hints WWE has been dropping, it's only a matter of time before fans see Ciampa and Gargano joining forces.

