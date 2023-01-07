Hit Row should bring back 32-year-old star after their shocking actions on SmackDown, according to WWE Universe

Hit Row has been making waves on social media for quite some time ever since the trio returned to the company. The WWE Universe feels that the group has lost its steam and should bring Isaiah "Swerve" Scott aka Swerve Strickland back to the blue brand.

Hit Row was the first set of superstars to make their return to the company after Triple H's new regime began a new era. However, the group was not back at its full strength without Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

Regardless of Swerve's absence, the trio made their mark on the blue brand. They won several matches before they began feuding with Legado Del Fantasma and the Viking Raiders.

Last night, Hit Row turned heel after Top Dolla lost a match to Ricochet. The stable attacked the One and Only until Braun Strowman came to save the day. The WWE Universe feels the group has lost its stream and only Isaiah "Swerve" Scott's return can save the trio. Check it out:

Black Mask of Prowrestling @BlackMaskofPW Hit Row turning heel was something that had been pushed heavily by people, myself included. Them without Swerve had nothing going for them & a lot of times a switch from face to heel can help. New Day flopped as faces when they first started. Turned heel & the rest is history. Hit Row turning heel was something that had been pushed heavily by people, myself included. Them without Swerve had nothing going for them & a lot of times a switch from face to heel can help. New Day flopped as faces when they first started. Turned heel & the rest is history.

GooberYanko @ThatoneK1d95 @WWE @KingRicochet Damn Swerve really carried Hit Row. They’re just a channel changer now @WWE @KingRicochet Damn Swerve really carried Hit Row. They’re just a channel changer now

Corey Brennan Of Bodyslam.net @CoreyBrennanBS Remember when Hit Row returned to WWE and idiots thought Swerve was the big loser?



lol. Remember when Hit Row returned to WWE and idiots thought Swerve was the big loser? lol. https://t.co/sw8RCtLMSG

Allen @All3nPlayzGamez @KingJon__ @WWE @KingRicochet Why do I feel like Hit Row would've been Tag Team Champions at least twice by now if they still had Swerve? @KingJon__ @WWE @KingRicochet Why do I feel like Hit Row would've been Tag Team Champions at least twice by now if they still had Swerve?

Big Poppa Pumpernickel 🏋🏾‍♂️ @BigPop610 @WWE @KingRicochet HHH brought them back thinking he could get Swerve out of his aew contract. This group is unwatchable without him @WWE @KingRicochet HHH brought them back thinking he could get Swerve out of his aew contract. This group is unwatchable without him

Sad Pancakes @TheSadPancakes @WWE @KingRicochet Only good about HitRow was Strickland and their beginning of the theme. Hate all you want but there is no breakout/must see star here. @WWE @KingRicochet Only good about HitRow was Strickland and their beginning of the theme. Hate all you want but there is no breakout/must see star here.

The odd pairing of Braun Strowman and Ricochet will be the stable's first feud as the bad guys in the company. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland has created his own faction in AEW after parting ways with Keith Lee.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Hit Row challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in December 2022

The Usos are on a record-breaking run as the WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo created several milestones during their reign as champions and even unified the titles from the red brand.

Meanwhile, Hit Row made their return under the new regime. They quickly began feuding with Legado Del Fantasma and the Viking Raiders in the blue brand's tag team division.

Last month, the duo won a major Triple Threat Tag Team match and became the number one contenders for The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

On the Christmas-themed episode of SmackDown, the two teams collided for the gold. However, the challengers were unable to defeat and dethrone The Usos and lost after Jimmy and Jey hit Top Dolla with a 1-D.

Do you think the trio's recent heel turn will benefit their careers? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes