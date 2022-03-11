Triple H giving Hit Row "creative freedom" upset backstage talent

Hit Row members were given creative freedom to cut their promos by NXT head honcho Triple H. This might have ruffled some feathers backstage.

Former member of Hit Row, Top Dolla, recently appeared on the Public Enemies Podcast and discussed a number of topics. He revealed that during their time in NXT, Triple H gave the group creative freedom for their promos. The Game wanted the stable to be themselves and that the creative team could not tell them how to be themselves.

According to Dolla, this upset some personnel backstage. It is well-known that promos for most of the talent in WWE are written by the creative team, with freedom being granted to a select few. Such freedoms being granted to performers with limited experience in the company caused some talent to be upset

"People would be salty because they didn’t get that kind of freedom. They’d been on the show for a lot longer time." said Top Dolla

The group was made up of four members - Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, A.J. "Top Dolla" Francis, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Briana "B-Fab" Brandi, who was the only female member of Hit Row. Swerve won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Bronson Reed on the July 29 2021 episode of the then Black and Gold brand. In the 2021 Brand Draft, Hit Row was drafted to SmackDown. However, all four members of the group were released in November.

Former Hit Row member Shane "Swerve" Strickland debuts for AEW

Shane Strickland, formerly known as Isaiah Scott in WWE NXT, debuted for AEW at the Revolution 2022.

Brought out by announcer Tony Schiavone to sign his contract at the pay-per-view, the former NXT North American Champion proceeded to ask the audience "Who's house?" The crown in unison threw back his catchphrase before his days in WWE - "Swerve's house!" This was his first TV appearance since his WWE release.

Strickland has followed a plethora of stars who have made the move from WWE to AEW. Some of the new names to make the jump are Keith Lee, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and most recently Jeff Hardy. Hardy debuted for the company just last night on AEW Dynamite.

