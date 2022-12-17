Hit Row member opens up on his awful landing on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Hit Row member Top Dolla suffered a nasty botch.

This week on the blue brand, Hit Row defeated The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma to advance to the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match next week.

The match comprised wild, springboard tornado DDT, dropkicks, spinning roundhouse, and phoenix splash crash.

However, the match devolved into chaos before Top Dolla attempted a dive to the outside, where he completely botched the move and got entangled in the ropes.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to explain what went wrong after the WWE Universe erupted in response to the apparent blunder on the blue brand.

Top Dolla shared that while attempting the jump from the top rope, one of his legs gave up, which caused a failure in his maneuver.

"S/o God one of my legs gave out on the jump but I'm good thankfully. Already been checked out," Dolla wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Top Dolla 🔝💵 @AJFrancis410 🏽 one of my legs gave out on the jump but I’m good thankfully. Already been checked out. 🏽 S/o God🏽 one of my legs gave out on the jump but I’m good thankfully. Already been checked out. S/o God 🙏🏽 one of my legs gave out on the jump but I’m good thankfully. Already been checked out. 🙏🏽

After being released under Vince McMahon's regime, the trio returned to the company earlier this year. Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab have been riding the blue wave ever since.

Next week's WWE SmackDown will be a massive test for the Hit Row as they will collide in the biggest match of their careers when they face off against The Usos, who are currently on a roll.

Do you think Hit Row can win their first main roster championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes