Hit Row reacts to B-Fab's WWE release

WWE's long list of recent releases surprisingly included SmackDown star B-Fab. Following the news, the three remaining members of Hit Row — Isaiah Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis — took to Twitter to showcase their support for B-Fab.

Top Dolla hailed her as his "Queen B" while Ashante Adonis said, "Love You Bri". Isaiah Scott posted a picture of himself and B-Fab along with a black heart emoji. The group made their much-hyped debut on SmackDown following this year's WWE Draft. She responded to all their tweets with "Love you Bro" in a heartwarming exchange.

The latest backstage reports also claim that B-Fab, a.k.a. Briana Brandy signed a new WWE contract last week. She was part of one of the most widely-advertised picks from last month's draft. As per the deal mentioned earlier, B-Fab's non-compete clause might extend to 90 days, as is usually the case with main roster contracts.

As of this writing, there are no reports regarding Hit Row's collective future on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if Isaiah Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis will continue to work together as a stable on the blue brand.

WWE Superstars react to recent releases from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT

Many current WWE Superstars took to Twitter to react to the news of 18 superstars being let go by the company. The list includes big names such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Nia Jax, and Ember Moon, among several others.

Alexa Bliss shared a broken heart emoji before retweeting several posts about her off-screen friendship with Nia Jax and Ember Moon. Bayley also shared an encouraging passage from a book with the caption: "It's never over."

Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Cedric Alexander echoed the sentiment with their tweets expressing disbelief and support for their friends.

