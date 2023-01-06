Vince McMahon has declared his interest in returning to WWE as the Executive Chairman. Fans on Twitter erupted in a frenzy upon learning about the news.

Vince McMahon retired from WWE earlier in 2022 after reports surfaced about his sexual misdemeanors. Moreover, the 77-year old was suspected of using the company's money as hush money to keep the matter suppressed.

The Wall Street Journal made the hush money allegations, following which Vince McMahon retired. This led to Triple H and Nick Khan rising to the very top, with the Game taking over the creative duties for the company's television programming.

The Stamford-based promotion's television rights deals are the biggest contributor to the company's revenues. Vince's desire to return revolves around the upcoming negotiations.

The biggest wrestling promoter of all time has majority voting power through his ownership of WWE’s Class-B stock. He informed the company that he's electing himself and two former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the company's board.

Since Vince's exit, Triple H has noticeably changed the weekly product. There is a bigger focus on wrestling and the commentary team has more leniency when it comes to acknowledging other companies' existence.

Carl 🦩 @deadeditors_ @WrestlePurists Was probably waiting for the right moment to return. He thought everyone has had enough fun and will take it back after the new year aha @WrestlePurists Was probably waiting for the right moment to return. He thought everyone has had enough fun and will take it back after the new year aha

Jeff Bizzos 💰 @bizzos24 @WrestlePurists Well that was fun while it lasted … @TripleH made it fun again and Vince wants to come back an ruin it all @WrestlePurists Well that was fun while it lasted … @TripleH made it fun again and Vince wants to come back an ruin it all

Mike Petroski @BigMike4AEW @WrestlePurists It’s Vince holding his own company hostage. He believes WWE needs him. When in reality WWE is the best it’s been in a while @WrestlePurists It’s Vince holding his own company hostage. He believes WWE needs him. When in reality WWE is the best it’s been in a while

Turn The Buckle Podcast @SHIT_INDY83 Vince McMahon is literally holding his own company hostage to gain power wtf !!! Vince McMahon is literally holding his own company hostage to gain power wtf !!!

Shockmastersheetrock @Shockmaster81 @WrestlePurists And that’s a wrap on the Triple H era. Vince is going to mold the company back to what he wants. @WrestlePurists And that’s a wrap on the Triple H era. Vince is going to mold the company back to what he wants.

ListenToLeon @ListenToLeon @WrestlePurists Vince is willing to scorch the Earth beneath his geriatric feet to get his spot back @WrestlePurists Vince is willing to scorch the Earth beneath his geriatric feet to get his spot back

Ben Yohannes @BenSportsENT @JustAlyxCentral What a disaster this would be. Hopefully he will change his mind and just accept his time has past and time to move on. @JustAlyxCentral What a disaster this would be. Hopefully he will change his mind and just accept his time has past and time to move on.

Some feel Vince McMahon is within his rights to return to WWE

Many fans were understandably disheartened by the news of Vince wanting to return. However, some pointed towards the fact that the company is his, so he has the right to return if he so wishes to.

G-Chilles @gmo_prince

That's like someone trying to take over your channel. You can do what you want with it. It is your channel. @JustAlyxCentral Erm, it is his company.That's like someone trying to take over your channel. You can do what you want with it. It is your channel. @JustAlyxCentral Erm, it is his company.That's like someone trying to take over your channel. You can do what you want with it. It is your channel.

Somebody stop himmmmm!!!!1!# @JustAlyxCentral How dare he want to still be involved with the company he still owns!Somebody stop himmmmm!!!!1!# @JustAlyxCentral How dare he want to still be involved with the company he still owns! Somebody stop himmmmm!!!!1!#

This is truly groundbreaking news and the ripple effect will be huge. Vince McMahon was responsible for releasing almost 200 people during the pandemic. Many of the stars he released have now returned to the company since Triple H came back.

The likes of Bray Wyatt, Hit Row, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, Karl Anderson. Luke Gallows and many more have signed with WWE since Triple H took over.

Vince's return could impact other released stars' desire to return to the company while casting a cloud over those that were released by him but brought back in by Triple H. Additionally, the positions of Triple H and Nick Khan could be under threat as well.

Whatever the future holds, this is unquestionably the biggest story in wrestling right now. Do you think Vince will return to his company?

