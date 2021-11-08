"My children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne" – Hollywood megastar posts heartfelt message to The Rock

Vin Diesel wants The Rock to return to the Fast and Furious franchise.

The split between The Rock and Vin Diesel has been public in recent years. The two men resorted to taking shots at one another on social media after not having a great time on set with each other during The Fate of the Furious. The separation led to The Rock not taking part in Fast 9 and doing his Fast movie with Jason Statham instead, Hobbs and Shaw.

In a surprising turn of events, Vin Diesel took to social media today to send a plea to the former WWE superstar to return to the franchise for Fast 10:

"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

Will The Rock accept Vin Diesel's request to return to The Fast and the Furious franchise?

Despite box office success, many fans agreed that Fast 9 suffered without The Rock. It was The Rock's first time not taking part in the franchise since Fast 5. Instead of The Rock, another former WWE superstar in John Cena took part in the movie playing the role of Vin Diesel's younger brother.

As of this writing, The Rock has not responded to Vin Diesel's Instagram post. If this reconciliation comes together, it will have to happen quickly, as Fast 10 is reportedly filming in January of 2022.

Are you surprised by the latest development between The Rock and Vin Diesel? Do you want The Rock to return to the Fast franchise? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

