Hollywood star comments on comparisons to Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns hasn't done much in Hollywood as of yet, but some people might mistake him for someone else who has.

Reigns was featured in Fast and Furious presents: Hobbs and Shaw alongside his cousin The Rock, but that's been the extent of his big screen career in Hollywood thus far.

Jason Momoa, on the other hand, has crafted an incredible career for himself and will play the lead villain in the upcoming Fast X movie this May.

The Aquaman of the DCU, Jason Momoa, once sat down with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if anyone has ever told him that he looks like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Momoa admits he's gotten that comparison a couple of times, although they have never met.

"I’ve had it [the comparison]ca couple times," Jason Momoa admitted. "I haven’t had the honor of meeting him yet."[H/T: Thirsty for News]

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

The Tribal Chief has surpassed over 900 days as WWE Universal Champion, but he will now face perhaps his toughest challenge yet at WrestleMania 39 in the form of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are yet to come face to face on WWE programming, but the storyline has slowly been building on RAW thanks to the use of Reigns' wise man, Paul Heyman.

With WrestleMania 39 just slightly over a month away, fans are salivating over the idea of the two biggest WWE Superstars standing across each other in the same ring on the road to the company's biggest show of the year.

Will Cody Rhodes head to SmackDown to confront The Head of the Table? Or will Reigns finally make his presence felt again on RAW? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Jason Momoa's comments? Would you like to see these two men face off in Hollywood at some point? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

