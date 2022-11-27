Create

"Holy f*ck" - Twitter erupts over the possibility of Becky Lynch facing former women's champion in WWE for the first time in over three years

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Nov 27, 2022 08:24 PM IST
Becky Lynch recently made her return to WWE!
Becky Lynch recently made her return to WWE

WWE fans from around the globe recently took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

The duo last competed in a singles match in 2019 when Rhea Ripley was still a part of NXT. The bout ended in disqualification after Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke attacked the two. However, Lynch and Ripley joined forces to fend off the heel trio.

The two former RAW Women's Champions once again stood in the ring at the same time. However, they were on opposing ends. While Lynch and Ripley were part of the 5-on-5 WarGames Match at Survivor Series, WWE teased an eventual showdown between the two. The Eradicator was the only woman from her team to stand up to The Man on SmackDown.

The two again came face-to-face inside the WarGames cage at Survivor Series, where The Nightmare planted Lynch with a Riptide, further exciting the fans about a potential match between them down the road.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' tweets:

We NEED to see this feud! #SurvivorSeries #WWE @BeckyLynchWWE | @RheaRipley_WWE https://t.co/uutM8tjRRs
We need to see @RheaRipley_WWE vs @BeckyLynchWWE At #Wrestlemania39 https://t.co/0U2UmyycD0
I never realized how badly I need a Rhea Ripley/Becky Lynch feud. #SurvivorSeries #WarGames
Can we plz get a rematch between @BeckyLynchWWE and @RheaRipley_WWE #survivorseries https://t.co/UgzlwtExCI
I need more Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch #SurvivorSeries #WarGames
Who wants to see Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley tonight say I!?👀😈 #SmackDown https://t.co/HXzvPwQmPQ
Ok, I am sold on a Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley feud #SurvivorSeries
Who wants to see Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch say I!?👀😈🔥 #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/Ds01dtQF6E
I hope the women’s War Games match leads to singles feuds between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley as well as Asuka and Iyo Sky #survivorseries
We definitely need to see Rhea Ripley Vs Becky Lynch next 😎. I think the both had awesome dominating moments during this Women's #WarGames match. I think Becky getting the pin for Bianca team with that leg drop table finish was really dope. Great to see her back #SurvivorSeries twitter.com/WWE/status/159…
Two feuds I want to see now that Becky is back. Becky Lynch vs BayleyBecky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley #SurvivorSeries
The Rivalry we didn't know we wanted between The Papi Rhea Ripley and The Man Becky Lynch 🔥🔥🔥Instead of Rhea's feud with Mia Yim, This is a must-see feud. They teased it on SmackDown, they teased it in WAR Games 👀👀👀#wwe #SurvivorSeries #beckylynch #RheaRipley https://t.co/gjbqlOkMoY
@WWE @RheaRipley_WWE @BeckyLynchWWE We definitely need Rhea Ripley against Becky Lynch at a Premium Live Event in 2023 🔥.#WWE #SurvivorSeries #WarGames #RheaRipley #BeckyLynch https://t.co/MemjPOd7ay
I'd love to see Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley happen one day soon.
@WWEonFOX @RheaRipley_WWE @BeckyLynchWWE Loved this. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/KbkxtQ8xcx

Becky Lynch led her team to victory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Becky Lynch returned to action at this year's Survivor Series after more than four months on the sidelines. The Man suffered a shoulder injury during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022. The next night on RAW, she was attacked by Damage CTRL, which was a kayfabe reason to give her time off to recover.

Lynch was revealed as the fifth member of Bianca Belair's squad for the WarGames Match. Although she was the last entrant in the bout, The Man played a key role in her team's victory as she delivered a leg drop to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai from the top of the cage to pick up the victory.

BECKY LYNCH! #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/JF1WUWzCGH

Becky Lynch also came face-to-face with Bayley during the match, where she had a few harsh words for The Role Model. While the Irish star has a score to settle with Bayley, her confrontation with Rhea Ripley on SmackDown and Survivor Series hinted a possible feud between the two. It'll be interesting to see what direction WWE chooses for Big Time Becks.

Who do you think Becky Lynch should face moving forward? Sound off below and let us know.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...