"Holy f*ck" - Twitter erupts over the possibility of Becky Lynch facing former women's champion in WWE for the first time in over three years

WWE fans from around the globe recently took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

The duo last competed in a singles match in 2019 when Rhea Ripley was still a part of NXT. The bout ended in disqualification after Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke attacked the two. However, Lynch and Ripley joined forces to fend off the heel trio.

The two former RAW Women's Champions once again stood in the ring at the same time. However, they were on opposing ends. While Lynch and Ripley were part of the 5-on-5 WarGames Match at Survivor Series, WWE teased an eventual showdown between the two. The Eradicator was the only woman from her team to stand up to The Man on SmackDown.

The two again came face-to-face inside the WarGames cage at Survivor Series, where The Nightmare planted Lynch with a Riptide, further exciting the fans about a potential match between them down the road.

The Brandalorian @CaveOfSplendor Ok, I am sold on a Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley feud #SurvivorSeries Ok, I am sold on a Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley feud #SurvivorSeries

Ryan Silapan @RyanSilapan I hope the women’s War Games match leads to singles feuds between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley as well as Asuka and Iyo Sky #survivorseries I hope the women’s War Games match leads to singles feuds between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley as well as Asuka and Iyo Sky #survivorseries

Becky Lynch vs Bayley

Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley



#SurvivorSeries Two feuds I want to see now that Becky is back.Becky Lynch vs BayleyBecky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley Two feuds I want to see now that Becky is back. Becky Lynch vs BayleyBecky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley #SurvivorSeries

Instead of Rhea's feud with Mia Yim, This is a must-see feud. They teased it on SmackDown, they teased it in WAR Games

#wwe #SurvivorSeries #beckylynch #RheaRipley The Rivalry we didn't know we wanted between The Papi Rhea Ripley and The Man Becky LynchInstead of Rhea's feud with Mia Yim, This is a must-see feud. They teased it on SmackDown, they teased it in WAR Games The Rivalry we didn't know we wanted between The Papi Rhea Ripley and The Man Becky Lynch 🔥🔥🔥Instead of Rhea's feud with Mia Yim, This is a must-see feud. They teased it on SmackDown, they teased it in WAR Games 👀👀👀#wwe #SurvivorSeries #beckylynch #RheaRipley https://t.co/gjbqlOkMoY

Kevin @KevinWWE93 I'd love to see Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley happen one day soon. I'd love to see Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley happen one day soon.

Becky Lynch led her team to victory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Becky Lynch returned to action at this year's Survivor Series after more than four months on the sidelines. The Man suffered a shoulder injury during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022. The next night on RAW, she was attacked by Damage CTRL, which was a kayfabe reason to give her time off to recover.

Lynch was revealed as the fifth member of Bianca Belair's squad for the WarGames Match. Although she was the last entrant in the bout, The Man played a key role in her team's victory as she delivered a leg drop to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai from the top of the cage to pick up the victory.

Becky Lynch also came face-to-face with Bayley during the match, where she had a few harsh words for The Role Model. While the Irish star has a score to settle with Bayley, her confrontation with Rhea Ripley on SmackDown and Survivor Series hinted a possible feud between the two. It'll be interesting to see what direction WWE chooses for Big Time Becks.

