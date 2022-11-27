[Watch] Becky Lynch fires massive insult at 6-time champion by calling her a "little bit*h" at Survivor Series WarGames

During the women's Survivor Series WarGames Match, Becky Lynch fired brutal insults at arch-rival Bayley.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Lynch was revealed as the final member of Bianca Belair's team, as she and the other babyfaces brawled with Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross on the blue brand.

The Man played a crucial role in the victory for the babyface team at WarGames and she didn't even hold herself back from taking digs at Bayley midway through the match.

Lynch labeled her arch-rival and fellow Horsewomen as a "little bit*h". The cameras clearly caught the same insults that were fired.

Check out the same clip below:

The women's WarGames Match was won by Lynch, who hit a massive leg drop from the top rope and through a table to eventually pin Dakota Kai to secure the victory.

Lynch was absent from in-ring competition since her match with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Despite being unsuccessful in her attempt to dethrone The EST, the two women put their issues aside to form an alliance.

Post-SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch was written off WWE TV after an attack by Damage CTRL.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch shift her focus to a championship after Survivor Series? Sound off in the comment section

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes