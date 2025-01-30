"Holy sh*t JD McDonagh" - WWE veteran furious over major RAW angle following serious injury to Judgment Day member

JD McDonagh pulled off an impressive feat on WWE RAW, continuing to perform despite sustaining an injury. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not happy with some of the things that happened after McDonagh's injury was officially announced.

During Dominik Mysterio and McDonagh's match against The War Raiders, The Irish Ace seemingly miscalculated a Springboard Moonsault that resulted in a hard bump on the announcers table. There were concerns about his well-being during the match, but he pulled through and was applauded by the Atlanta crowd.

One of the worried viewers during RAW was former creative writer Vince Russo. He couldn't believe fans were putting over McDonagh for enduring what happened.

"Here's the freaking problem, and this is why I swear I wanna double bird the entire wrestling industry, and literally like its reasons like this why I want to have nothing to do with wrestling even for a million dollars. This is the reason why because Stevie [Richards] what are we waking up to this morning? ‘What a hero he is’ and ‘Oh my God, he gutted it out and holy sh*t JD McDonagh.’ And I'm watching this, and the whole time I'm saying, ‘You a**! Stay down. Stay the F down!'" Russo said on The Brand. [4:18 - 5:01]

JD McDonagh continuing to wrestle after suffering an injury was a risky decision made by him, the referee, and WWE, according to Russo. He was diagnosed with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

How long will JD McDonagh be out?

After the show, JD McDonagh broke his silence and confirmed his diagnosis, explaining that he'll be out for at least two months. The Irish Ace also thanked all the people who were concerned about him since it initially looked like a head or back injury.

"First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit," McDonagh tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if McDonagh returns before WrestleMania 41. He's one of several stars currently on the shelf, such as Dakota Kai, Bronson Reed, Tonga Loa, Ilja Dragunov, Kairi Sane, Asuka, Kiana James, AJ Styles, and Tyler Bate.

