"Holy sh*t he looks incredible" - The Rock reacts to 60-year-old ex-WWE star's latest photo

In a recent Instagram post, the Rock had big praise for a former WWE co-worker.

Steve Blackman worked for WWE for the entirety of the Attitude Era and parted ways with the company in late 2002. He did pretty well in WWE as a mid-card act and was a six-time Hardcore Champion.

Blackman still looks good at 60, and it's clear that he has been taking care of himself. The Rock thinks so, too, judging by his comment on a recent post heaping praise on Blackman.

“Holy sh*t he looks incredible. Not surprised, Steve always took great care of himself (also super good dude, who I liked a lot),” he wrote.

The Rock never feuded with Steve Blackman on WWE TV

The Rock and Steve Blackman were never involved in a full-fledged feud. They did face off in a few matches, including a singles match on the February 8, 1999, taping of WWE RAW, which Blackman lost via pinfall.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 once shared an amusing story involving Blackman during his appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show. He once saw the veteran at a gym and was planning to introduce himself before he remembered something.

"I did a Steve Blackman quip [in NXT] and one of the agents goes, 'He better never see you. He's gonna kick your a**,'" EC3 said. "So, I stop, I'm like, 'Oh my God, what if I meet Steve Blackman and he beats my a**?' Then I'm like, 'Oh my God,' I'm thinking about it. My buddy's like, 'You don't wanna go say hi?' I'm like, 'I don't wanna bug him during his workout. I'll catch him afterwards.'"

Blackman has been away from the wrestling spotlight for quite some time now. He last wrestled on WWE TV in a Gimmick Battle Royale on an episode of RAW in late 2007.

