"Holy sh*t" - Multiple WWE Superstars stunned by brutal Israel Adesanya knockout at UFC 287

Several WWE Superstars recently reacted to Israel Adesanya picking up a major victory over Alex Pereira during their UFC encounter.

Adesanya squared off against Alex Pereira at the Kaseya Center in Miami this Saturday night at UFC 287. The middleweight championship was on the line as the two fighters battled in a rematch of their November 2022 encounter.

Adesanya was at his brutal best as he delivered a knockout in the second round and regained the middleweight championship belt. Numerous superstars from WWE's main roster and NXT were caught in awe by the stunning performance displayed by The Last Stylebender.

Former wrestler and backstage producer Tyson Kidd was also happy to see Adesanya win, although he initially felt that Pereira had the better of him.

TJ Wilson @TJWilson I’m so happy Izzy won!!!! I’ll be honest, I thought Pereira had his number, I was gladly wrong I’m so happy Izzy won!!!! I’ll be honest, I thought Pereira had his number, I was gladly wrong 👊

The Last Stylebender is beloved by MMA and wrestling fans as well, especially after he paid tribute to The Undertaker during his entrance at UFC 276.

Israel Adesanya's UNDERTAKER entrance to UFC 276 was Israel Adesanya's UNDERTAKER entrance to UFC 276 was 🔥https://t.co/1SRodk06WK

Liv Morgan's reaction to UFC 287

WWE recently signed a merger with Endeavor

It was one of the most eventful weeks in wrestling as news broke that WWE inked a deal with Endeavor, UFC's parent company, to merge and form a new publicly traded company called NewCo. The merger would bring the two dominant brands under the same parent group.

The idea behind this merger was to create a global sports and entertainment phenomenon. The new company would have a stock market value of $21.3 billion, comprising UFC valued at $12 billion and WWE valued at $9.3 billion.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Ari Emanuel and Vince McMahon are on CNBC right now. Vince says this was the "right time to do the right thing." Ari Emanuel and Vince McMahon are on CNBC right now. Vince says this was the "right time to do the right thing." https://t.co/MjfJIksGB8

This past Monday, Vince McMahon appeared in an interview with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on CNBC. The 77-year-old wrestling veteran mentioned that this was the biggest project of his life, and everyone involved was very excited by the merger. McMahon added that it was the right time to proceed with the deal.

