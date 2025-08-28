"Holy sh*t" - The Miz suffered a concussion at WrestleMania, WWE legend claims he "really didn't know" about it

A WWE legend has claimed that they had no idea that The Miz was completely concussed at WrestleMania 27. The Awesome One has been in many marquee matches in WWE, and arguably his biggest singles bout at 'Mania came in 2011. The Miz defended the WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27.

During the match, Cena tackled the then-WWE Champion over a barricade, causing him to land hard and suffer a concussion. He had to be guided through the rest of the match by his opponent and legendary WWE referee Mike Chioda.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Mike Chioda talked about the matches he has been part of over the years. He was then asked whether he knew that The Miz was "out of it" in the main event.

"You know I really didn't know. I was like kind of like I kind of knew he was a little bit but not the whole match where he's he almost says he doesn't really remember most of it," he said.

Chioda added that after the match, The Miz thanked him, but the veteran referee was impressed by his ability to execute the moves despite being concussed.

"I was calling spots and Cena was calling spots, I'm calling spots to him and you know and I remember him thanking me so much, you know, like for helping him out, but I was just like, 'Holy sh*t.' Like all the spots we called him like how did you execute it if you were so concussed? Like he executed everything. it was amazing to me," he added.

You can watch the interview below.

The Miz said he doesn't remember the WrestleMania 27 main event

The Miz ended up beating John Cena and retaining the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 27. However, in an interview with Unbreakable, The A-Lister revealed that he doesn't remember much about one of the biggest moments of his career.

He said he only remembers bits and pieces of what happened and thought he messed up the main event. Despite it being a high point in his career, he couldn't relish it that much due to the concussion.

