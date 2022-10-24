"Holy sh*t that's totally happening"- WWE fans go berserk at the possibility of potential betrayal within The Bloodline

WWE Universe shared their thoughts on the possibility of Sami Zayn breaking free from the shackles of The Bloodline and taking on Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Zayn's association with The Bloodline is currently one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling. While he is currently in the good books of Reigns, many, including Kevin Owens, believe that The Head of the Table is just using Sami for his benefit and will throw him away when the time comes.

WWE recently announced that next year's edition of the Elimination Chamber premium live event will take place in Montreal, Canada, on February 18.

Montreal is the hometown of Sami Zayn, which led many fans to speculate that he could be involved in a major match at the event.

Taking to social media, Twitter user @WrestleOps initiated an interesting conversation, asking others their thoughts on a potential match between Honorary Uce and The Head of the Table at Elimination Chamber.

WWE star Sami Zayn commented on dissension within The Bloodline

Led by Roman Reigns, Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in professional wrestling today. The group currently holds almost all the major titles in the men's division, and the addition of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa to their ranks has further strengthened them.

However, Sami's inclusion has not been well-received by Jey Uso, who claims he can see through the former NXT Champion's act. Zayn recently spoke with WWE Germany about the issues between him and Jey, encouraging the latter to give him a chance with the faction.

"The weirdest thing is we've always been very cool," Zayn said. "You can see videos even from us in "NXT" when they came down there, we're dancing together, we're hanging out, we've always gotten along great. I do think that the rivalry he had with Roman Reigns a couple of years ago, in my opinion, did something to him. To become the right-hand man in all of this is obviously a position he takes very seriously. I kind of understand not wanting to roll out the welcome mat to an 'outsider' at first, but at this point, come on you know. Come on Uce!" [H/T- WrestlingINC]

While Jey may not like the idea of Sami Zayn being involved with The Bloodline, the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion has been instructed by Roman Reigns to sort out the issues.

Whether Reigns generally cares about Zayn being in the group or is it all part of a grand ruse by The Tribal Chief, only time will tell.

