"Hope it's nothing major" - WWE Universe disappointed by female star's unexpected injury

Another WWE Superstar is out with an injury. This year will feature plenty of international shows, and yet, sadly, many of the Stamford-based promotion's prominent names are getting sidelined ahead of major events.

The international tour continues with the King and Queen of the Ring on May 25th. Although initially booked for the tournament, former "Queen of the Ring" Zelina Vega will no longer be involved. She is replaced by Maxxine Dupri, who will face Shayna Baszler in the first round.

Taking to X, Vega had no words but an emoji of the crown and infinity. Zelina Vega won the last tournament in 2021. Plenty of her fans have commented on the post, sending "get well soon" messages to the WWE star.

The former Queen of the Ring is not the only name who was removed from the tournament owing to injury. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was replaced by "Main Event" Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW last week. The latter advanced by defeating Finn Bálor. Also, Asuka's injury forced the company to replace her with Dakota Kai, who lost to Lyra Valkyria.

Zelina Vega was drafted to Monday Night RAW as part of the Latino World Order. She joined Rey Mysterio, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Carlito, and Dragon Lee. Carlito appears to be leaving the faction after it was revealed that it was he who attacked Dragon Lee ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Zelina Vega is disgusted by WWE veteran's actions against Latino World Order

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega was a guest and discussed a variety of topics. When it came to Carlito, she expressed disappointment at the recent turn of events. The veteran first made a one-off appearance at Backlash in Puerto Rico last year, assisting Latino World Order. He then returned full-time during the fall.

Vega admitted that she had her doubts about the former United States Champion when he joined LWO in the fall of last year. She called him a coward for going behind their back and then running away from them when he got exposed:

"When he came into the LWO, I was like, 'Okay, cool, stoked for you, whatever.' But now it's kind of like, hmm, I should have went with my first vibe on you, and it wasn't good since [the jump]. So I don't know. But again, I tried to listen. When you listen to Rey [Mysterio], he's the mastermind, and he's the leader, so we got to go by what he says. And I'm happy about doing that, but at the same time, people take advantage of his kindness and they look at it as a weakness. I don't like that, and I'm not jacking that."

She concluded by calling Carltio a "bum" and adding that the worst part is that someone like Santos Escobar caught the veteran red-handed. The latter similarly betrayed Rey Mysterio to form his own faction, Legado Del Fantasma. The two are now on separate brands.

