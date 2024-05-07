Jey Uso discloses new nickname following major win on WWE RAW

"Main Event" Jey Uso is what the WWE Universe got after the 38-year-old decided to find his way on his own, departing from The Bloodline. It's May 2024, nearly a year since he was last seen with the Anoa'i family on the weekly program, and the man has become a featured star on Monday Night RAW.

The reaction from fans at every arena is getting loud as of late for Jey. This was especially evident in Lyon, France, when he challenged World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The Judgment Day may have got involved in the match and tainted the victory for Priest, but it appears the Uso twin is not looking to demand a rematch in the immediate future.

Instead, Jey Uso replaced Drew McIntyre on RAW this week and defeated former Universal Champion Finn Bálor to advance to the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Post-match, the cameraman caught Mr. Main Event backstage, who claimed that "Main Event King Uce" is where things are heading.

Check out Jey Uso's message below:

The King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is scheduled to emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on May 25th. Aside from Jey Uso, former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, and Gunther also advanced on RAW this week, defeating Ricochet and Sheamus, respectively.

Will Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns reform the "OG" Bloodline in WWE?

When Reigns interviewed Logan Paul's Impaulsive, the "Head of the Table" revealed that he considers The Usos and himself as triplets because of how long they have known each other. He even called themselves the "OGs of The Bloodline." Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi re-shared a clip of the former Undisputed WWE Champion admitting to this.

A few weeks ago, Jey Uso spoke about his time with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE's The Bump. He credited his family for helping him reach the status he has managed to get to today.

However, he feels the creative team should consider The Bloodline returning as a babyface faction. He implied that his issues with twin brother Jimmy and "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns will get resolved in due course of time:

"WWE is my family, right. So with that said, I feel like right now, everybody, we bodied The Bloodline. All in all though, I would like for us to come back together, but as a healed up family. We fighting right now. All families fight, but I want us to come back as the good guys one time and see how works."

At WrestleMania XL, Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso to seemingly end their rivalry. The latter was subsequently booted out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa, who took matters into his own hands amid The Tribal Chief's absence.

The Enforcer has since been building up his own faction, recruiting Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, much to the chagrin of Paul Heyman.

