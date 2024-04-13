Jey Uso wants WWE to pull off unprecedented storyline with The Bloodline

"Main Event" Jey Uso appears to have moved on from his rivalry with twin brother Jimmy Uso after having defeated the WWE star at WrestleMania Saturday last weekend. He is now the new #1 contender to World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Be that as it may, when it comes to the Samoans on WWE programming, there is always a story that can either be revisited or explored from scratch. There are a lot of members in the Anoa'i family, some of whom have not yet stepped foot inside the squared circle for the sports entertainment giant.

Interestingly, Jey Uso hopes the company books The Bloodline as a babyface stable down the line. They have only remained on the other side of the spectrum since its inception in 2020. On WWE's The Bump, Jey spoke candidly about his family:

"WWE is my family, right. So with that said, I feel like right now, everybody, we bodied The Bloodline. All in all though, I would like for us to come back together, but as a healed up family. We fighting right now. All families fight, but I want us to come back as the good guys one time and see how works."

The former WrestleMania main eventer then credited The Bloodline for helping him reach the heights that he has today as a singles competitor:

"But if it wasn’t for The Bloodline, I really wouldn’t be Main Event or sitting here with YEET shirts. I had to go through that whole process to help me grow, and I feel like the people watched my story unfold." [H/T: Fightful]

The WWE Universe seems to really be behind Mr. Main Event, who has become one of the most popular superstars on the roster. He has already wrestled Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the company's world titles in the last year.

The Bloodline's influence on WWE programming in the last decade

Long before The Usos aligned with the "Tribal Chief," they were on Roman Reigns' side when all three were babyface superstars on the roster – notably when the latter was feuding with AJ Styles and The O.C. in 2016.

Furthermore, the twins had originally made their debut alongside Tamina Snuka in 2010. Nia Jax and Naomi are two other stars who are part of the Anoa'i family, who have not yet been part of The Bloodline Saga. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava, is presently the NXT General Manager.

Nia Jax was seen at the Hall of Fame ceremony last weekend, doing the 'One' gesture when Reigns made his entrance to induct Paul Heyman.

Fans and their contemporaries alike cited The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2023 as one of the best matches in recent memory. With The Bloodline having such a huge profile on WWE programming, it seems inevitable that the crowd will want to cheer for them.

