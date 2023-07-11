Karrion Kross breaks character, says recent WWE match was one of the best ever

Karrion Kross believes WWE fans were treated to one of the best matches in history at Money in the Bank 2023.

The premium live event ended with The Usos defeating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War tag team match. The finish to the 32-minute bout saw Jey Uso pin Reigns, causing The Tribal Chief to lose via pinfall for the first time in 1,294 days.

In an interview with Disco Inferno and Konnan on K100, Kross had nothing but praise for The Bloodline's latest high-profile encounter:

"That tag team match with The Bloodline, the Civil War, in my opinion that was one of the best matches I've ever seen in my life, and I'm not just putting it over because I'm in the company. I just mean I felt like I was watching a movie." [1:48 – 2:02]

The Bloodline storyline is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. The compelling story began in August 2020 when Reigns returned from a five-month hiatus and declared himself The Tribal Chief of his family.

Karrion Kross compares The Bloodline Civil War to a legendary battle

In 2002, The Rock defeated Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 in a match between wrestling's top stars from two different eras. The tagline "Icon vs. Icon" was used to hype the blockbuster encounter.

More than two decades on, Karrion Kross believes The Bloodline angle has similarities to Hogan vs. The Rock:

"Some critics of that [Bloodline Civil War] may go, 'Oh, they didn't really do anything.' That's not true. They've been doing everything for over a year (…) It was masterfully done. That is the art of storytelling. It reminded me of the same vibe as Hogan and Rock when they were about to butt heads. That was incredible. I was there live for that. It was in Toronto." [2:03 – 2:25]

Although it has not been confirmed, Jey Uso is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on August 5.

Do you agree with Karrion Kross? Let us know in the comments section below.

