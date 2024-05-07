Paul Heyman can't leave The Bloodline for major reason, says WWE personality, despite being in dangerous position

WWE personality Sam Roberts explained why he believes Paul Heyman cannot leave The Bloodline despite being in a difficult situation.

The Wiseman had an extremely close relationship with the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, he revealed to Nick Aldis that he had not been in contact with Reigns since WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Heyman has seemingly been puzzled by Solo Sikoa's actions, as the latter apparently took over The Bloodline, kicked out Jimmy Uso, and added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to the group.

Despite Heyman appearing terrified by Sikoa and his new partners, Roberts thinks The Wiseman cannot leave the group. He explained why on his Notsam Wrestling podcast:

"Paul Heyman knew every move that was being made and Paul Heyman no longer knows the moves that are being made and no longer understands the objectives to the moves that are being made, which is a dangerous spot because Paul Heyman also can't leave The Bloodline because he's a survivor. You know, this is a guy who has made his living in the business, his reputation, the whole character is based around the idea that he is a survivor. And he's put everything on The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. And with Roman Reigns nowhere to be found, he doesn't have any allies outside of The Bloodline and Solo knows this and so do those Tongas who have Solo's back," he said. [11:03 - 11:40]

The WWE personality thinks Solo Sikoa is the new Tribal Chief

Since Solo Sikoa started taking over The Bloodline on SmackDown, many fans have wondered whether he was acting on his own or taking orders from someone else, like The Rock.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts revealed that he believes The Enforcer is the one calling the shots:

"To me, Solo Sikoa is The Tribal Chief here. When Roman Reigns was building his Bloodline, he had two brothers watching his back, along with The Wiseman Paul Heyman; those were Jimmy and Jey Uso. With Solo Sikoa building his own Bloodline; he's now got two brothers watching his back with The Wiseman Paul Heyman, which are Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, except he got the Tongas instead of the Samoans," he said.

After defeating Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, Sikoa and his new partners confronted Jey Uso backstage at WWE Backlash France. It would be interesting to see if Main Event will play a part in this chapter of The Bloodline storyline.

