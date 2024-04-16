WWE Hall of Famer sends cryptic message surrounding Roman Reigns and The Usos

"Main Event" Jey Uso left The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown after his twin brother Jimmy Uso cost him his match against the "Head of the Table," Roman Reigns. He then moved to RAW. Coming out of WrestleMania XL, Jey picked up a win over Jimmy, while Reigns dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. In the process, his title reign ended at 1,316 days.

Jimmy's association with The Bloodline appears to be done as Solo Sikoa assaulted him on SmackDown this past Friday night. Amidst all the drama, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has dropped a cryptic message.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary wrestler re-shared an old Impaulsive clip on his story which features Roman Reigns discussing about The Usos.

Reigns claimed that they are the "OGs of The Bloodline" and are practically triplets because the latter met the twins when he was only three years old, and they have since been inseparable.

The last time The Tribal Chief and The Usos were seen together as a unit was before their "Civil War" match at Money in the Bank 2023.

If last Friday's attack on Jimmy Uso was the expulsion of the latter from The Bloodline, then one can safely say that The Usos are now both out of the faction. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief's next move is unclear as of this writing.

Roman Reigns' message after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship

Roman Reigns and Gunther held on to their respective belts for so long that it is a complete reset WWE pulled off at WrestleMania XL. Both men are longer champions.

Taking to social media, The Tribal Chief declared that he mourned following the loss and added that is time to begin again.

On SmackDown, Paul Heyman was audibly screaming at Solo Sikoa, questioning whether the latter kicking Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline is really what the "Head of the Table" wants. The Enforcer did not hesitate though.

Tama Tonga also made his debut during the segment by attacking Jimmy. This was seemingly done so as to make his association with The Bloodline from here on official.

