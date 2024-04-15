Paul Heyman sends a message to Roman Reigns after Solo Sikoa seemingly takes over The Bloodline

Paul Heyman has sent a heartfelt message to Roman Reigns after the events of SmackDown.

On the latest episode of Friday Night Show, Solo Sikoa left the WWE Universe dumbstruck when he kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline. Tama Tonga made his big WWE debut and attacked Jimmy, with Solo joining him in the beatdown.

Paul Heyman has now shared a story on his official Instagram handle, making a bold promise to Roman Reigns. He made it clear that he will forever acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

What would Solo Sikoa think of Paul Heyman's message to Roman Reigns?

Reigns is on a hiatus following his big loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Solo seemingly took over The Bloodline on last week's SmackDown, and his first decision was to kick Jimmy Uso out of the faction. It would be interesting to see how Solo reacts to Heyman's heartfelt message to Reigns.

Roman Reigns has been The Tribal Chief for about four years at this point. Last year, he took the wrestling world by storm by making a huge announcement. Reigns revealed that Solo would be the next Tribal Chief, much to Jimmy Uso's disappointment.

Jimmy Uso would like to forget the events of WrestleMania XL as quickly as possible. He lost to his brother Jey on Night One of The Show of Shows. On Night Two, he tried to help Reigns in the main event, but Jey came out and attacked him.

As for Solo, he has been on a big losing streak since Crown Jewel 2023. That night, he defeated former WWE Champion John Cena in what many fans believed was a career-making moment. Unfortunately, he has yet to win a match since beating Cena.

