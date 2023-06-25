"Hopefully, she can hear me now, hon!" - EC3 wants to help female WWE star, says his DMs are open (Exclusive)

WWE might have several top names on its roster, but the company never stops scouting new talent. EC3 has sent a message to recently-hired Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock and was willing to help the 30-year-old become a proper pro wrestling superstar.

After wrapping up an illustrious amateur wrestling career, Tamyra Mensah-Stock joined WWE in May earlier this year and reported to the Performance Center, where she is preparing for her debut.

Having the chops for pro wrestling doesn't guarantee success in WWE, and EC3 opened up about Tamyra and many other talents seemingly being impacted by the "script bug."

Carter, who has also been a part of the World Wrestling Entertainment developmental system, noted that many people would try to influence Tamyra's work backstage, which could confuse the pro wrestling rookie.

EC3 offered to help Tamyra understand the business better and urged her to drop him a direct message.

"So, if she's bitten by the script bug, everybody's going to want a piece of her success. So everybody is going to be telling her, you got to do this; you've got to do that. She'll be confused. Hopefully, she can hear me now, hon! First off, DM me," said EC3 on The Wrestling Outlaws. "I'll help you out really well, and you can be a star. Don't fall into the complacent trap they are going to set for you." [8:56 - 9:19]

"Be yourself, have fun!" - EC3's message for WWE star Tamyra Mensah-Stock

EC3 knows the political environment within WWE, as he's had two stints with the company. The former IMPACT Wrestling star advised Tamyra Mensah-Stock to be herself and not worry about the external factors that might try to derail her professional wrestling journey.

While Carter hoped for the best for Tamyra, he felt that his former employer didn't allow its talents to reach their true creative potential.

He continued:

"Be yourself, have fun! The one thing an athlete from a very serious line of work coming into what is very serious for us, professional wrestling, at the same time, if you take it too seriously, it is going to leave you behind. The ability to create, I think they don't have that there." [9:20 - 9:40]

Do you foresee Tamyra Mensah-Stock becoming a big name in the women's division?

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes