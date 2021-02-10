"Hopefully Mr. McMahon picks me to be in it" - WWE legend wants to be in 2022 Royal Rumble match after 5-year hiatus

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has stated that he wants to be a part of next year's Royal Rumble match. The WWE legend said that he is trying to get back in shape after his recent health issue.

D-Von Dudley, on his Table Talk podcast, spoke about wanting to get in the ring once again, and wants to take part in his first WWE Royal Rumble match.

"Listen, I'm not putting it out there, I'm not saying I'm going to be in the Royal Rumble... What I'm saying is I would love to be in the Royal Rumble next year. If everything still goes right with me, I would love to have the opportunity to do that. But, I have to be straight. My body has to be good and ready to go. I'll be honest with you, I think I'll be fine. I'll declare myself in saying that I will try to get ready for the Royal Rumble and hopefully Mr. McMahon picks me to be in it. But if not then I can't do it."

He then narrated how the fans chanted for him to be in the Rumble when his tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley was in the WWE Royal Rumble match in 2015. D-Von had Matt Hardy as his guest on the show, who teased a potential six-man tag team match as well.

D-Von Dudley on returning to the WWE ring

D-Von Dudley recently revealed that he had a stroke, but he said on the podcast that he is feeling better and is working on getting back in the ring.

"I plan on do coming out of retirement now. I'm willing to get back in the ring and do it again. I didn't think I would, but I think I am. I think after going through what I went through and now back on the road to recovery, doing what I'm doing, like, I'm just trying to be strong, my trainers trying to get myself back to where I need to be, dropping all sorts of weight - I think I'll be ready."

D-Von Dudley's last match in WWE came back in 2016, when he teamed with Bubba Ray Dudley to face Neville and Sami Zayn.

Jeff!!!!! No more TLC matches for me with you .... you hurt me when we were hanging 25 feet up at Summer Slam. Lol #testify pic.twitter.com/FSRFB7VBfi — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) July 13, 2020

