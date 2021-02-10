Matt Hardy reveals how a match between Hardys, Dudleys and Edge & Christian can happen

AEW star Matt Hardy has teased a potential WrestleMania 17 rematch between the Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian. Hardy, in a recent interview with D-Von Dudley, said that the match could happen and explained how it is possible.

The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and Dudley Boyz made a huge impact on tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era in WWE, thanks to their high-flying, fast-paced matches.

Matt Hardy was a guest on the Table Talk podcast featuring WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley. The two tag team specialists spoke about a potential rematch between the Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian. Matt Hardy then stated that the match could happen if it was a cinematic match to keep all the performers safe.

"Now considering you're on the mend, D-Von, we got Christian back - I never thought we'd get Christian back. Now that we got Christian back, we got to get you back, maybe get Bubba wound up, we got Adam (Edge), he's back, Jeff's (Hardy) never going to stop wrestling.

"You know what would be masterful? If the Dudleys vs Edge & Christian vs the Hardys in the first-ever TLC cinematic match. Is that money or no? (D-von agrees and says he "likes the idea") We can make it super entertaining and keep it safe."

Could this match that Matt Hardy wants happen?

A six-man tag team match featuring the Dudleys, Hardys, and Edge and Christian, may not happen in the near future. Matt Hardy is currently in AEW, while Christian, Edge and Matt Hardy's brother, Jeff Hardy, are in WWE.

D-Von Dudley is currently a backstage producer in WWE, but hasn't wrestled in five years, while his tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley isn't signed with WWE.

Although the Dudleys could return for a one-off match, it is unlikely that Matt Hardy will return to WWE anytime soon.

