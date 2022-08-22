Watch: Former WWE Superstar recreates Brock Lesnar's incredible SummerSlam tractor spot

Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle (a.k.a Dylan Postl) recently tried to hilariously imitate Brock Lesnar's insane tractor spot from SummerSlam.

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam last month in Nashville, Lesnar shocked everyone in attendance, as well as all those at home. He lifted the ring with a giant red tractor whilst his opponent Roman Reigns was still inside it.

Ex-WWE star Hornswoggle looked to do one better than The Beast this past weekend at a Beyond Wrestling event.

Fans have not seen the beast incarnate in the ring since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. He competed in a last-man standing match at SummerSlam, with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line.

Brock Lesnar's tractor spot was reportedly far rougher than WWE planned for

In what was such a dangerous and daring moment, the company quite rightly rehearsed the spot a few days prior to SummerSlam.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, despite the WWE production crew running through the spot, Brock's execution was far rougher than what they intended it to be like.

"The Brock Lesnar tractor spot at Summerslam where he pushed the ring back towards the announcers' table was apparently far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for. We are told there was at least one rehearsal for the spot the day before Summerslam with someone from the production team lifting the ring." [H/T PWInsider]

Luckily, neither Roman Reigns nor anyone else got majorly hurt when Brock Lesnar lifted up the ring. It led to a moment which will be fondly remembered by all involved.

