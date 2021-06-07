"He was a lost puppy" - Former Superstar comments on Drew McIntyre's first WWE run

Dylan Postl, formerly known as Hornswoggle, recently spoke about Drew McIntyre's first run in WWE and his 2017 return.

During a recent interview on James' Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Postl discussed Drew McIntyre's rise as one of the top WWE Superstars today.

The former WWE Superstar opened up a bit about McIntyre's first run and why that didn't work out before discussing how the Scot honed his skills before his return in 2017.

"He was a lost puppy for so many years. He was The Chosen One and then he wasn't The Chosen One. Then he was this and then he wasn't that. Then he was a rockstar and that can only go so far. He had such a run on the independents and on IMPACT, outside of WWE in his time away from WWE. They had to hire him back. He looks like a monster, he moves so well, he's all round got it," said Dylan Postl.

Dylan Postl on working with 3MB during his WWE run

Hornswoggle with 3MB

Dylan Postl then spoke about his experience working with Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater when the latter were a part of the 3MB group.

Postl only had happy memories of working with the talented trio and spoke about their feud with El Torito and Los Matadores. He added that it was the first time in his career that he had a chance to spend a significant amount of time actually wrestling.

"We had some fun and just... we were always laughing, always," added Postl. "Those three guys are just awesome. I love those three guys so much and four or five times a week, doing a six-man with Torito and the matadors. It was like a night off, so much fun. I got to wrestle. It was the first time in my career I really got to wrestle."

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews.

Edited by Amar Anand