"Horrible, Horrible Little F*cker" - Major Star Shares His Opinion on Logan Paul 

Logan Paul hasn't wrestled for WWE since Clash in Paris, when he was defeated by John Cena. It appears that he could have sustained an injury as part of that match, which has kept him sidelined.

That being said, whilst on the shelf, he has come under fire from One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

The former boyband member recently spoke about Paul, who interviewed Liam Payne back in 2022 whilst talking to The Independent.

“I f***ing forever despise [Logan Paul], horrible, horrible little f***er, I think that’s also the problem with some of this new ‘media’… I would like to think most journalists some journalists have a duty of care.”

Liam Payne was in a tough time when the interview was done and lashed out at his bandmates. This has led to a lot of backlash for Paul since Payne's passing back in 2025.

Logan Paul's WWE return date remains unknown

Logan Paul has been absent since August, but has been used as a part-time star for WWE for several years. It's likely that he will remain away from the ring until there's a time when he is included in creative plans once again.

WWE has Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend, then Survivor Series, followed by John Cena's final match, which will take place on December 13th at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Maverick may not be needed for any of these events, but could make his return as part of the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia next year. That being said, WWE has had a few injuries in recent weeks so they could feel the need to bring Paul back sooner if there is a way to insert him into current storylines.

Paul's loss to John Cena ended their story, which means he's free to return on either WWE brand.

