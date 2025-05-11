“Horrible” - Randy Orton tries Logan Paul’s Prime energy drink during WWE Backlash

Randy Orton had a night to forget at Backlash 2025. He suffered a heartbreaking loss to his long-time rival John Cena. Nevertheless, he managed to get a few shots in on The Last Real Champion, and while he was at it, he even found time to diss Logan Paul and his company, Prime.

At one point during his match with Cena, Randy Orton was in full control. He even managed to hit the Undisputed WWE Champion with an Attitude Adjustment on a table. This, though, took the wind out of him, and he proceeded to pick up a bottle from the Prime Hydration Station.

In a video released by a fan on Instagram, Orton can be seen taking a sip of Prime's newest flavor, "Sournova". Upon tasting it, the Viper's face, no pun intended, immediately went sour. He looked incredibly unhappy and went on to call it "horrible."

"Horrible," said Orton.

Randy Orton's reaction was in stark contrast to his comments from almost a year ago. After all, it was on the March 8, 2024, episode of SmackDown that he complimented Logan Paul's drink before hitting the latter's business partner, KSI, with an RKO.

The Maverick really did catch a stray bullet from Orton here. It will be interesting to see if he responds to this in any way.

Randy Orton could receive multiple fines after his actions at Backlash 2025

The loss may be the least of Randy Orton's concerns following Backlash 2025. Although it was devastating, his actions during the match could lead to some serious repercussions for him.

After all, not only did he hit Nick Aldis with an RKO, but he also hit three other officials with his signature move. It's common knowledge that this is a big "no-no" in WWE, and such actions are usually accompanied by heavy fines.

Given the number of officials he hit with the RKO, there may even be a suspension in The Legend Killer's future.

It will be interesting to see how WWE deals with the fallout of Backlash 2025. How will they deal with Orton? Will The Viper target R-Truth next after the latter cost him? Only time will tell.

