Randy Orton does not take it too easy on anyone in WWE if they've crossed him as a star found out on SmackDown tonight - no matter who they are. The unfortunate star who was spotted later in a neckbrace backstage is KSI.

Logan Paul was out to open WWE SmackDown tonight and made a game-changing announcement on the show, saying that his company, Prime Hydration, had signed a deal with WWE to become the first-ever center-ring advertisement in company history. It will be seen in premium live events starting from WrestleMania 40.

KSI came out to join him and celebrate the announcement, but they were interrupted by Randy Orton. He made sure that KSI suffered for his appearance and hit him with the RKO in the center of the ring. He was not done with that, though, and humiliated him further.

He dragged the star into the middle of the ring on top of the Prime logo, before emptying the bottle on top of his pants and then his face. The moment can be seen below.

The star was spotted later wearing a neckbrace backstage and sitting down, looking like he was in tremendous amounts of pain. Paul was standing next to him as well, taking in the aftermath of the Randy Orton attack, looking concerned for his friend.

It remains to be seen if Logan Paul responds to the attack.

Randy Orton has a message to send since returning to WWE

Orton was out of action for a long time after his back injury and the ensuing surgeries meant that he could not compete in-ring. He returned in better shape than ever as part of the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023, and has since been trying to send a message showcasing his impact.

While he missed out on the World Heavyweight Title opportunity at WrestleMania 40, he has since then focused on Logan Paul and appears to be targeting The Maverick.

