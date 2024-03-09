Logan Paul reacts to WWE announcing an end to decades-long Vince McMahon rule, making history

WWE just made an announcement with Logan Paul that will change the very look of the company. The move changes what Vince McMahon had tried to keep the same over the decades when he was in charge.

The former WWE boss is well-known for having things exactly the way he wants them. Anytime someone broke his rules, there were complications and repercussions. He had one rule in particular that he had enforced over the decades, and that was that the ringside area and the ring itself must be very clean and free of any advertisements.

Meanwhile, Endeavor has experience with UFC, where they have sold ring space to sponsors to make more money. Now, that concept is coming to WWE, with the company announcing that the center of the ring would have Logan Paul's Prime Hydration logo going forward on premium live events, starting with WrestleMania 40.

With that being the case, this officially ended what Vince McMahon had enforced for so long. The ex-chairman had approved the change last year, but this announcement finally brought it to an end.

While Randy Orton was furious and showcased it by leaving KSI sprawled on top of the logo, unconscious after an RKO, Logan Paul had a slightly different reaction. He celebrated the moment in the ring and now on social media.

He proudly put out a post talking about how Prime Hydration was the first-ever center-ring advertisement in WWE's history.

Logan Paul might find himself in trouble with Randy Orton

While KSI appears to suffer every time he comes to WWE, Paul himself might be in trouble with Randy Orton. Not only did he cost him the World Heavyweight Title shot at Elimination Chamber, but he has also continued to be a thorn in The Viper's side since.

Given Orton's determination to get him, they will probably end up in a match against each other at WrestleMania 40.

For the moment, no such match has been booked, but it could be a matter of time.

