Hour-long backstage conversation with John Cena and Shawn Michaels sees WWE Superstar draw massive heat

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin sent a message to Carmelo Hayes during the latest episode of NXT.

Cody Rhodes announced last week that a number one contender's Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship involving Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, and Dijak would be taking place during this week's show.

Ahead of the huge bout, Hayes addressed the NXT Universe. He was thrilled as he shared how surreal it was to share the ring with John Cena and the Undertaker last week. Corbin, however, wasn't impressed as he accused Hayes of being a fanboy.

Corbin had seen the former NXT Champion sitting with Cena for an hour when he walked by Shawn Michaels' office and said that Hayes would still have his championship if he had concentrated on being a WWE Superstar instead of a fan.

"Carmelo Hayes, you look like a fanboy, and the fans must be in the stands. You asked Cena, Cody, Undertaker for photos... if you weren't a fan, you would still be champion," Corbin said.

It will be interesting to see which of these superstars eventually earns the right to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship.

