How Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and others celebrated Valentine's Day

The Pro-wrestling world celebrated this year's Valentine's Day with pomp and show. Several WWE Superstars, AEW stars, and wrestlers from other promotions posted heartfelt Valentine's Day wishes to their peers and fans on social media.

On the other hand, there were many wrestlers who revealed how they were celebrating the special day with their loved ones via their Twitter and Instagram handles. WWE India went out of its way to highlight some of the most beloved couples in WWE history in its latest Youtube video. The list includes the following five couples: Miss Elizabeth-Randy Savage, Stephanie McMahon-Triple H, Maryse-The Miz, Brie Bella-Daniel Bryan, and Becky Lynch-Seth Rollins. Check out the full clip below:

Here's how your favorite WWE Superstars and wrestlers from other promotions celebrated Valentine's Day

Dolph Ziggler took a shot at Otis and reminded him of last year's Valentine's Day debacle in his Twitter post:

"The Man" Becky Lynch and SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins celebrated the special occasion with their adorable baby and pets.

“Don’t think I can cram more love into a single frame.” - Seth Rollins



📸: @WWERollins IG pic.twitter.com/ftr5hV5lag — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 14, 2021

Taya Valkyrie celebrated a relaxed evening with her husband, John Morrison, and shared the picture on Instagram.

Advertisement

WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon had a heartfelt message for Triple H on Twitter.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my Forever Valentine ❤️ I Love You @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/NT8oNixnTf — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 14, 2021

Here's Jordynne Grace with a cheeky pun, coupled with a cute message for her partner on Instagram.

Advertisement

AEW EVP Cody had a special gift for his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

My Valentine said he went the extra mile this year...🤯 he wasn’t kidding!!! Thank you so much my love @CodyRhodes 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YoC15x2WVn — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 13, 2021

Matt Hardy posted an amusing clip on his official Twitter handle and wished a Happy Valentine's Day to The Dark Order in the process.

I WON.



Happy Valentine’s Day, Dark Order. pic.twitter.com/VXggTdffRr — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 14, 2021

Here's Rhea Ripley with her partner in a couple of adorable pictures, wishing everyone a Happy Valentine's Day.

Advertisement

Ryan Cabrera posted a special video on his official Instagram handle and had a message for Alexa Bliss.

WWE legend The Rock had a suggestion for fans on how to celebrate Valentine's Day with their loved ones.

John Cena shared a special post on his Instagram handle, featuring his own action figure celebrating Valentine's Day at a fair.

Advertisement

Um... Otis had a unique way to celebrate Valentine's Day for sure. He shared pictures from what seems like one of his favorite movie, "My Bloody Valentine". Check out the post HERE.

Former WWE announcer Renee Young shared an incredibly cute picture on her Instagram handle, featuring herself and Jon Moxley.

The Sportskeeda community wishes each and every one of you a very Happy Valentine's Day! How did you celebrate Valentine's Day? Sound off in the comment section!