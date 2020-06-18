How Bret Hart reacted to Shawn Spears wanting to use the Sharpshooter on AEW revealed

Bret Hart had a request from Shawn Spears when he asked to use the Sharpshooter on AEW.

Bret Hart made the sharpshooter famous by using it regularly for a long time in WWE.

Bret Hart gave Shawn Spears permission to use the move on AEW

Shawn Spears is an established veteran wrestler himself and has found a unique place for himself in AEW. Working with Tully Blanchard, he seems to be improving his entire position, and with more time passing, it's obvious that he could end up being one of the top Superstars in the company if his run goes well. He has also started to use a move, made famous by Bret Hart, i.e. The Sharpshooter.

On the recent AEW Unrestricted, Shawn Spears talked to Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edward about using the Sharpshooter and how Bret Hart reacted when he asked if he could use it.

AEW's Shawn Spears talks about asking Bret Hart for permission to use the sharpshooter

The world of wrestling has been around for some time and there are a number of moves out there for wrestlers to use. While it is extremely difficult for new moves to be discovered, given the lengthy history of wrestling, Shawn Spears of AEW found that he wanted to use the sharpshooter. Shawn Spears wanted to respect the person who had actually made the Sharpshooter famous in the modern world of wrestling, Bret Hart, and asked for his permission.

"I actually reached out to Bret a few months ago. I have a school in Florida. When you are kicking around trying to come up with new ideas, you're very well aware of the fact that you're not going to invent the wheel any more than it has already been invented. You can only build on top of it. I'm not going to invent any new moves or anything like that."

More than often, nowadays, it is common to see certain wrestlers from both AEW and WWE using a move that used to be a finisher a long time back until it becomes common and loses how special it was. The DDT is used in every match, as is the Superkick, but they are hardly ever used to actually bring a match to a finish. Bret Hart requested that the Sharpshooterhe made famous be used to finish matches at certain times when Shawn Spears called him, and Bret Hart agreed to the request immediately.

For those commenting:



A while back, I sent a text to @BretHart asking a question.



He told me: “Go for it, it works”



Tonight as @IAmJericho mentioned, I paid tribute to a Canadian ICON by winning via the #Sharpshooter



It just makes sense. Mine now.#LoveYouBret @AEWrestling — SHAWN SPEARS ™️ (@Perfec10n) April 30, 2020

"I was looking for a submission and the Sharpshooter popped into my mind, and I was like everyone kind of does one. This person does one, that person does one, and I'm just like well, I'm just going to ask Bret. I sort of reached out and he just went, 'Yeah, just do me a favor, win with it now and then.' There are a lot of moves nowadays that are transitional moves, and a lot of moves or they are moves that are gotten out of to lead with something else. I agreed. I thought it was a great idea."

Shawn Spears seems to be in for a push currently on AEW.