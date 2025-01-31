"How can they ignore that?" - Paul Heyman calls out major organization for not acknowledging WWE 

Paul Heyman has opened up about whether WWE and its stars should be eligible to win an Emmy Award. Over the last few decades, the company has produced many captivating storylines.

Many fans believe stars such as Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and even The Wiseman himself deserve an award for the portrayal of their characters. Fans also think WWE deserved one for The Bloodline storyline, which was the biggest thing in wrestling for over a year.

Paul Heyman recently appeared on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch and called out the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for not recognizing WWE as being eligible for an Emmy Award.

Trending

"How can they ignore that? If they can recognize Jerry Springer, if they can recognize Phil Donahue, if they can recognize Ophrah. These were different genres in television that didn't apply back in earlier days. These genres became staples of television that changed the way television was done. And that's what we're doing right now," he said.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

He added:

"If you thumb your nose at it and say 'it's just professional wrestling.' If it's just professional wrestling then why is it number 1 on Netflix? So it's more than that. I can't honestly tell you that I've seen a performance not Billy Bobb in Landman, not Kevin Costner last year in Yellowstone or Idris Alba. I can't tell you I've seen anybody perform better than Roman Reigns." [26:20 - 25:50]

Could Paul Heyman help CM Punk win the Royal Rumble match?

This year's Royal Rumble will be very interesting, as a lot of big names will be involved, including Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Jey Uso will also be in the bout, and he's related to The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman owes The Second City Saint a favor, and the latter could make use of it on Saturday night.

Expand Tweet

Punk wants to win the Rumble and finally headline WrestleMania. He could get The Wiseman to pull some strings and help him win the bout. However, it'd be complicated since Roman will also be there. It'll be interesting to see how things go.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sports Media with Richard Deitsch and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback