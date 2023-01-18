"How can she say such a thing?" - When former WWE Women's Champion pitched an idea to imitate Triple H

Triple H is one of the most iconic superstars in WWE history. One of the most memorable aspects of his gimmick was the sledgehammer. Former WWE star Candice Michelle once pitched the idea of using a wand the way the Game used his sledgehammer.

The sledgehammer has served Triple H very well over the course of his career. He has vanquished numerous opponents, such as Goldberg and many others, and won many titles using the sledgehammer.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle revealed how she pitched the idea of using a wand to Fit Finlay.

“I get to TV and it’s going to be a tag team match. Fit Finlay is going to be the one organizing our match. I come down with this flimsy stripper wand, shaking it with all these big wrestlers and superstars. I said, ‘Fit, I want to use this wand the way Triple H uses his sledgehammer and I’m going to defeat people with it. Everybody was just silent."

The former WWE 24/7 Champion also described the reaction to the idea and how it was eventually executed.

"They were just like, ‘This girl has lost her damn mind. How can she say such a thing? She’s comparing herself to Hunter right now.’ I was so serious. I believed in it, so we started to use it. It was a very simple, really cute thing. Then backstage, they created it into a steel wand and they added the lights to it and really made it like a weapon.” (h/t: WrestleZone)

When was Candice Michelle last seen in WWE?

Candice Michelle was officially released from WWE in June 2009, just a few months after she was drafted to SmackDown. However, she never made an appearance for the blue brand. Her last match on RAW came in February of that year when she lost to Beth Phoenix in less than three minutes.

DJ @beystigma Kelly Kelly: First woman to hold both the Divas Championship and 24/7 Championship AND the first woman to hold it



Candice Michelle: First woman to hold the (original) WWE Women’s Championship and 24/7 Championship



Alundra Blayze: First female HOFer to win the 24/7 Championship Kelly Kelly: First woman to hold both the Divas Championship and 24/7 Championship AND the first woman to hold itCandice Michelle: First woman to hold the (original) WWE Women’s Championship and 24/7 ChampionshipAlundra Blayze: First female HOFer to win the 24/7 Championship https://t.co/2eSEFIB9tz

Her most recent appearance for the Stamford-based promotion was in July 2019. She showed up for the RAW Reunion episode and was involved in a backstage segment with Melina, Naomi, and the then 24/7 Champion Kelly Kelly.

Melina turned out to be a referee, allowing Candice Michelle to turn on the champion and pin her to become the new 24/7 Champion. Her reign did not last long, as she soon lost the title to Alundra Blayze.

